LYONS - Patricia A. Jelomono, 82, passed away on Sunday (October 18, 2020) surrounded by her family.
Friends may attend a graveside memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday (October 24) in South Lyons Cemetery, Rt 14 S.
Memorial contributions can be made to to Clifton Springs Hospital or Lifetime Care Hospice.
Pat was born in Adams, N.Y. May 10, 1938, daughter of William and Erma Marrow Morsheimer. She worked many years for St. Michaels Church as a secretary, Losons Big M, Wayne County Nursing Home and Wayne Hills Country Club, in the Pro Shop. Pat enjoyed sitting on the porch watching the rain, golfing with the girls, gardening and her daily crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Also spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Clifton Springs Hospital and Lifetime Care Hospice for their wonderful care.
Pat is survived by her children Tracy (Richard) Conaway, Thomas L. Jelomono III of Lyons and Danette (Ricky) Ippolito of Newark; grandchildren Michael (Ashley) Conaway of Lyons, Haley VanLaeken of Newark and Thomas Ippolito of Jacksonville, Fla; as well as great-grandchildren Jenna, Breaden, Liam and Mckenna.
She was predeceased by her parents William and Erma Morsheimer; and her husband, Thomas "Bunky" Jelomono Jr, in 1997.
Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William st. Lyons. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com