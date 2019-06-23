PHELPS/ROCHESTER–Patricia A. Middlebrook, age 75, passed away on May 29, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital.



Memorial Mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday (July 20) at St. Francis Catholic Church, Church Street, Phelps.



Contributions may be made to Saints Place, 46 South Main St., Pittsford, NY 14534 in Patricia's memory.



Patricia was born June 24, 1943 in Rome, N.Y. the daughter of the late Francis and Evelyn Russell. For over 20 years Patricia worked as the school nurse at the Phelps Elementary and Jr. High school. After her retirement Patricia continued caring for others, volunteering for various organizations such as Meals on Wheels. She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. She was a former Midlakes athletics booster. But most important to Patricia was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she adored.



Patricia will be sadly missed by her children Rusty (Michelle Pierce) Middlebrook, Casey (Robyn Lannon) Middlebrook and Sheila (Scott Burkett) Middlebrook; grandchildren Amber (Ian), Patrick, Emily, Sarah (Angela) and McKenna; great-grandchildren, Elliana, Nolan, Braylan and Jameson; siblings Maureen Larkin, Francis McKenna Russell II, and Michael Russell; nieces; and nephews.



Patricia is predeceased by her parents Francis and Evelyn Russell; husband, Norman Middlebrook; son, Shawn Middlebrook; brothers James and Robert Russell.



Arrangements are made with the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.