CLYDE – Patricia A. Spencer, 87, passed away on Tuesday (October 29, 2019) at her home.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (November 4) at the Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St. in Clyde. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 114 Sodus St., Clyde, New York. Burial will be in Lock Berlin Cemetery.
Memorials in her name may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, New York 14489.
Mrs. Spencer was born on November 5, 1931 the daughter of the late Alfred and Sylvia Howard DiSanto in Savannah, New York. She was a communicant of the St. Joseph the Worker Parish. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters. For 20 years Trish worked as a Mental Health Therapy Aid at the Newark Developmental Center. After retiring from the N.D.C. she worked for Lifetime Care. While in her forties she returned to school and earned an Associates Degree from C.C.F.L.
Patricia is survived by two children Alan (Lou Ann O'Brien) Buettner of Union City, Penn. and Antoinette (Jim Snook) Farr of Lyons; 11 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Travis Spencer; two sons John and Steven Buettner; and her sister, June Harthan.
Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019