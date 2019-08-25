|
PENN YAN – Patricia Alice Jensen, 72, resident of Penn Yan, passed away Friday evening (August 16, 2019).
As per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday (August 31) at the United Methodist Church in Dresden.
Patricia Yells was born September 16th 1946, in Penn Yan, N.Y. to William S. Yells Sr. and Margaret Chapman. Pat graduated from Penn Yan Class of 1967. While in school, she majored in art. She was a talented artist and captured the beauty of local landscapes and barns using oil paints.
Pat married Roger A. Jensen in 1972 at the United Methodist Church in Penn Yan. She and her husband enjoyed hunting and working together. Whether it was plowing the fields in the spring or bringing in the fall harvest, Pat loved driving the big John Deer tractor. She loved her family and her many animals. Pat retired from the Penn Yan Central School District after many years of driving school bus.
Pat is survived by her husband, Roger Jensen; her sisters Marlene Elling, Jane Lamphier, and Terry Knepple (Kenneth); many nieces; nephews; cousins; and her beloved dog, Oreo.
In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her brother, William S. Yells, Jr.; brothers- in-law Carlton Elling, Bill Musto and Gerald Lamphier; and several aunts; uncles; and cousins.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2019