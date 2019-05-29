Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Hand. View Sign Service Information Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home 5 Phelps St. Lyons , NY 14489 (315)-946-4862 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home 5 Phelps St. Lyons , NY View Map Funeral service 8:00 PM Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home 5 Phelps St. Lyons , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LYONS–Patricia Ann Hand, a long-time resident of Lyons, died Saturday (May 25) peacefully at home at the age of 82.



Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (May 29) at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY, where a funeral service will be follow at 8 p.m.



In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated and her ashes will be placed with her grandson, Jeremy Paul Wilford, in Clyde N.Y. at St. John's Cemetery at a later date.



Born in 1936 in the Township of Galen, N.Y., Patsy was the second youngest of 17 children born to Joseph Hand and Daisy D. Baker/Hand/Voorhees. She was the only child born in the hospital. Patsy's early career was spent in quality control and later in life, she worked in home-care. Patsy spent a number of years traveling the world and helping to take care of her grandchildren.



Patsy always opened her heart and her door for anyone who needed a place to stay or food in their belly. She loved to sit at the kitchen table, have a cup of coffee and talk with friends and family. She always had a smile ready to welcome visitors.



She is survived by her brother, Donald Hand of Moravia, N.Y.; her daughters Rhonda Stoughton of Rogers, Texas, and Catherine Aikin of Lyons, N.Y.; sons-in-law Michael Stoughton, James Aikin, and Rob Milliman; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and 50 nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Jodi Lynn Brewster; and her youngest daughter, Rebecca L. Kunes/Milliman of Lyons, N.Y.; her grandson, Jeremy Paul Wilford of Orlando, Fla.; and fifteen of her siblings.



