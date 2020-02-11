|
|
HUBBARDSVILLE – Patricia Ann Harris, 72, of Hamilton Manor, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020, at the Crouse Community Center in Morrisville, following a courageous battle against cancer.
Graveside services will be held in the Spring at the St. Theresa Cemetery located in Stanley. In keeping with Patty's wishes, there are no calling hours or services at this time.
She was born in Geneva on September 6, 1947, the daughter of the late Gerald Harris and Margaret Maloney-Harris. Patty was a graduate of Gorham Central. She had worked in retail sales for a number of years after high school, including the former Present Company in Geneva.
Patty is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, James and Marianne, who reside in Virginia with their two daughters, Joanna and Audrey. She is also survived by her brother William who resides in Utah. Her other brother, Gerald, passed away in 2007 following a battle with ALS.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Paul Funeral Home of Brookfield.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020