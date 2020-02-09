Home

Services
Fuller Funeral Home Inc
190 Buffalo St
Canandaigua, NY 14424
(585) 394-2220
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fuller Funeral Home Inc
190 Buffalo St
Canandaigua, NY 14424
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fuller Funeral Home Inc
190 Buffalo St
Canandaigua, NY 14424
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
Fuller Funeral Home Inc
190 Buffalo St
Canandaigua, NY 14424
Patricia Ann O'Dell


1957 - 2020
Patricia Ann O'Dell Obituary
CANANDAIGUA – Patty O'Dell passed away February 5, 2020 at F.F. Thompson Hospital.

Friends may call from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday (February 13) at Fuller Funeral Home, Inc. 190 Buffalo St. Canandaigua.

A 9 a.m. funeral service will be held Friday (February 14) at the funeral home. Burial will be in Gorham Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Tom; step-son, Tom (Candice); step-daughter, Erin; brothers Tom (Betty), Joe (Mary), and Bobby (Cindy).

To share a memory or express condolences online please visit www.fullerfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020
