CANANDAIGUA – Patty O'Dell passed away February 5, 2020 at F.F. Thompson Hospital.
Friends may call from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday (February 13) at Fuller Funeral Home, Inc. 190 Buffalo St. Canandaigua.
A 9 a.m. funeral service will be held Friday (February 14) at the funeral home. Burial will be in Gorham Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Tom; step-son, Tom (Candice); step-daughter, Erin; brothers Tom (Betty), Joe (Mary), and Bobby (Cindy).
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020