DUNDEE- Patricia Ann ''Pat'' Woodard, age 84, of Dundee, N.Y. passed away on Friday (November 8, 2019) in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday (November 12) at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday (November 13) at the Winners Circle Event Center, formerly the Dundee Presbyterian Church 31 Main St. Dundee, with Pastor Paul Malles officiating.
Inurnment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Dundee, N.Y. at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, c/o Charlene Stanton 120 Starkey Point Rd. Dundee, NY 14837.
Pat was born May 22, 1935 in Dundee, the daughter of the late Olyn Palmer and Edna Kathryn (Harrison) Hilligus Sr. She graduated from Dundee Central School in 1953. During high school she sang in a duet for WFLR. On June 27, 1953 she married her high school sweetheart Donald J. Benson, with whom she had six children. Donald passed away on New Year's Day 1974. On July 5, 1975 she married the late Richard C. "Dick" Woodard and welcomed his 4 children into her life. Dick passed away on March 1, 2001.
A lifelong local resident, Pat had worked for the Dundee & Himrod Post Offices, had worked in the Maternity Ward of Corning Hospital, and had been a cook and bar tender for Fun Acres. But her greatest joy was being the owner of the Woodard Family Care Home, in Dundee, for 33 years, retiring in May 2016.
Mrs. Woodard was a very active member of the community. In the former Dundee Presbyterian Church, she sang in the choir, was an Elder and Past President of the Presbyterian Woman Group. She was Co-Chair of Meals on Wheels since its inception in Dundee, past member of the Dundee Civil Defense, the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, the Red Hats, and served on the Election Board.
Her true beauty shined when she was cooking, or singing, her love of music had her being the female vocalist with her husband Dick in the "Rhythm Aires" a Round & Square Dance band in the 1970's.
She is loved and will be missed by everyone who knew her, but especially by her six children daughter, Cynthia Ann Ellis most recently at home; son, Donald J. (Diane Fryzel) Benson, Jr. of Wayland, N.Y.; daughter, Roeberta E. (Curtis) Shoemaker of Lodi, N.Y.; son, Stephan T. (Linda) Benson of Auburn, N.Y.; son, Douglas L. (Ginny Hamorski) Benson of Campbell, N.Y.; son, Timothy S. (Tina Carey) Benson of Dundee; 26 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Ilene Scott of Dundee; numerous nieces and nephews; stepchildren Craig, Tony, and Richard Woodard; and their sister Sheryl Little; and all of their children.
Besides her parents; and husbands; she was predeceased by seven brothers; four sisters; and a great-granddaughter, Tasha Ellis.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019