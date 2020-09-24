1/1
Patricia C. Sullivan
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEWARK - Patricia C. Sullivan, 85, died Monday (September 21, 2020) at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Friends may call from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday (September 27) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. Face masks will be required.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday (September 28) at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY.

Memorials in her name may be made to either St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or to Alzheimer's Association, Rochester Chapter, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620.

Mrs. Sullivan was born on April 20, 1935 the daughter of Clarence John and Mary Janeski Chapman in Elmira, N.Y. On May 25,1957 she married John Sullivan whom she would spend 63 years with. She was a communicant of St. Michael Church in Newark. She worked for many years at Graybill Real Estate. Pat loved camping, fishing and golf. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family.

Patricia is survived by her loving and devoted husband, John; two daughters Susan Sullivan of Buffalo and Colleen (James) Bruni of Newark; two sons Kevin (Susan) Sullivan of Newark and Michael (Wendy) Sullivan of Fairport; six grandchildren Emily (Patrick) Bruni-Insley, Anthony Bruni, Sean Sullivan, Shannon Sullivan, Kassidy Sullivan and Mary (Mike) Rabbene; two great-grandchildren Jackson and Brody; a brother, Daniel (Linda) Chapman of Elmira; a sister, Elizabeth (Richard) Taylor of Buffalo; a sister-in-law, Anne Chapman.

She was predeceased by her parents; and a brother, C. John Chapman.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 24 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Service
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
3153313255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved