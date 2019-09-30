Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Creamery Hills Apartments
355 Creamery Road
Richford, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Ovid Federated Church
7137 Main Street
Ovid, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Woodard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia E. Woodard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia E. Woodard Obituary
Patricia E. Woodard, 77, of Richford, N.Y. passed away Wednesday afternoon (September 25, 2019) at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospitalin Sayre, Penn. after years of battling heart and lung illnesses.

A Celebration of Life will be held on two occasions. We welcome you to join family

and friends at 11 a.m. Saturday (October 5) at Creamery Hills Apartments (355 Creamery Road, Richford, N.Y.) and at 2 p.m. on Sunday (October 6) at the Ovid Federated Church (7137 Main Street, Ovid, NY).

Family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Heart or s.

Patricia was surrounded by loved ones as she passed, which best describes how she lived her life too. A devoted and proud mother of five children, her greatest achievement in life was snuggling her new grand and great-grandbabies as they would enter this world.

Patricia was born April 8, 1942, in Rockdale, N.Y. to Marion Coats Prindle and Fred Prindle.

Patricia is survived by her five children and their spouses; Roy and Cindy Woodard, William Woodard Jr., Pam and Bill Davidson, Chris andIrene Woodard, Wayne and Tara Woodard; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; three sisters and one brother and spouses also survive Patricia, Hazel and Robert Theis, Nancy Russell, Rose Woodard, Lyle and Trish Prindle.

Patricia is predeceased by family members Marion and Fred Prindle, Myron Prindle (brother) William Woodard Sr., (devoted husband), Albert Davidson (grandson).

Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.