Patricia E. Woodard, 77, of Richford, N.Y. passed away Wednesday afternoon (September 25, 2019) at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospitalin Sayre, Penn. after years of battling heart and lung illnesses.
A Celebration of Life will be held on two occasions. We welcome you to join family
and friends at 11 a.m. Saturday (October 5) at Creamery Hills Apartments (355 Creamery Road, Richford, N.Y.) and at 2 p.m. on Sunday (October 6) at the Ovid Federated Church (7137 Main Street, Ovid, NY).
Family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Heart or s.
Patricia was surrounded by loved ones as she passed, which best describes how she lived her life too. A devoted and proud mother of five children, her greatest achievement in life was snuggling her new grand and great-grandbabies as they would enter this world.
Patricia was born April 8, 1942, in Rockdale, N.Y. to Marion Coats Prindle and Fred Prindle.
Patricia is survived by her five children and their spouses; Roy and Cindy Woodard, William Woodard Jr., Pam and Bill Davidson, Chris andIrene Woodard, Wayne and Tara Woodard; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; three sisters and one brother and spouses also survive Patricia, Hazel and Robert Theis, Nancy Russell, Rose Woodard, Lyle and Trish Prindle.
Patricia is predeceased by family members Marion and Fred Prindle, Myron Prindle (brother) William Woodard Sr., (devoted husband), Albert Davidson (grandson).
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019