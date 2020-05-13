SHORTSVILLE - Patricia F. "Pat" Gilligan died peacefully in her sleep May 11, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home.



A service of celebration of Pat's life will be held a later date.



She was the loving wife, of 62 years, to Phil Gilligan. Pat was a member of St. Dominic Church and was employed by Crossman Arms of Bloomfield, and active in the Turner Schrader Legion Auxiliary.



Pat is survived bye her sons Robert, John, Keith; daughter, Kelly Drooby; brothers Joseph and Samuel Sarafine; a sister, Mary Ferante; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.



She is predeceased by two sons Daniel and Michael.



Arrangements by the Sainsbury Funeral Home.

