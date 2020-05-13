Patricia F. "Pat" Gilligan
SHORTSVILLE - Patricia F. "Pat" Gilligan died peacefully in her sleep May 11, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

A service of celebration of Pat's life will be held a later date.

She was the loving wife, of 62 years, to Phil Gilligan. Pat was a member of St. Dominic Church and was employed by Crossman Arms of Bloomfield, and active in the Turner Schrader Legion Auxiliary.

Pat is survived bye her sons Robert, John, Keith; daughter, Kelly Drooby; brothers Joseph and Samuel Sarafine; a sister, Mary Ferante; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by two sons Daniel and Michael.

Arrangements by the Sainsbury Funeral Home.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Sainsbury Funeral Home
78 W Main St
Shortsville, NY 14548
(585) 289-4099
May 12, 2020
Johnnie - I'm so sorry to hear about your Mom. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Kathy (Spina) Main
Kathy Main
