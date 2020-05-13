SHORTSVILLE - Patricia F. "Pat" Gilligan died peacefully in her sleep May 11, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home.
A service of celebration of Pat's life will be held a later date.
She was the loving wife, of 62 years, to Phil Gilligan. Pat was a member of St. Dominic Church and was employed by Crossman Arms of Bloomfield, and active in the Turner Schrader Legion Auxiliary.
Pat is survived bye her sons Robert, John, Keith; daughter, Kelly Drooby; brothers Joseph and Samuel Sarafine; a sister, Mary Ferante; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by two sons Daniel and Michael.
Arrangements by the Sainsbury Funeral Home.
A service of celebration of Pat's life will be held a later date.
She was the loving wife, of 62 years, to Phil Gilligan. Pat was a member of St. Dominic Church and was employed by Crossman Arms of Bloomfield, and active in the Turner Schrader Legion Auxiliary.
Pat is survived bye her sons Robert, John, Keith; daughter, Kelly Drooby; brothers Joseph and Samuel Sarafine; a sister, Mary Ferante; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by two sons Daniel and Michael.
Arrangements by the Sainsbury Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 13 to May 17, 2020.