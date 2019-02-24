Obituary Guest Book View Sign

GENEVA – Patricia F. Volker, age 69, of Geneva passed away on Friday (February 22, 2019) surrounded by her family at home.



Family and friends may call from 12 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 26) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva. Funeral services will follow calling hours at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Thomas P. Mull will officiate. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to; John F. Russo Jr. Memorial Foundation PO Box 1005 Geneva, NY 14456 or Finger Lakes Youth Sports PO Box 110 Geneva, NY 14456.



Patricia was born on April 4, 1949 in Rochester the daughter of the late James and Ida Andrews Burns. She attended Rochester City Schools and later received her Insurance License and received a degree in Family Development from Cornell University. For many years Pat owned and operated Pat Volker Insurance in Geneva and for the past several years worked as a Family Advocate at Hillside Children's Center in Rochester. For years Pat was actively involved with youth Boy Scouting and had received The Silver Beaver Award from the Finger Lakes Council of Boy Scouts of America. Pat and her husband, John were instrumental in creating the Loan Closet through the Finger Lakes Consumer Council which provided family's in need with Handicap Equipment.



She is survived by her husband, John M. Volker; son, Sean (Trisha) Fogarty of Syracuse; daughters Kym Ferrell, Laura (Dennis) Bradley and Marci (Chris) Keear all of Geneva; grandchildren Emma and Connor Fogarty, Joshua Ferrell, Elizabeth (Jeff) Jones, Callie Lindsey, Shelby Bradley, Savannah Bradley, Justin Keear, Tyler Keear and Brandon Keear; great-grandson, Jordon Ferrell; brother, Gene Ferguson of Buffalo; nephew, Alex (Lillian) Ferguson; niece, Lori Jean (Klaus) Schonrank.



Pat was predeceased by her parents James and Ida; son, Daniel J. Volker in 1998; sister-in-law, Joy Ferguson.



