CLYDE-Patricia H. Camp, 70, died on Saturday, (May 11, 2019) at Clifton Springs Hospital.



Friends may call on Wednesday (May 15) from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genessee St., Clyde. Funeral services will follow calling hours at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Father David Tedesche officiating. Burial will be in South Butler Cemetery.



Memorials, in her name, may be made to the , 160 Allens Creek Rd., Rochester, NY 14618.



Patricia was born in Waterloo, New York the daughter of Claude and Helen Sigman Spencer. She worked as a tester for IEC Electronics in Newark.



Patricia is survived by two daughters Elizabeth (Robert) St. Jean of Clyde, Deborah (Tim) Harper of Clyde; a son, Tracy (Tashia) Camp of Waterford, N.Y.; fourteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers Art Camp, Leon ""Sparky"" Camp and Charles Camp; two sisters Joyce Shaw and Deborah DiSanto; step-siblings Robert DiSanto, Frederick DiSanto, James DiSanto, Delores Attenboro, and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents; a son, Christopher Camp; three brothers Warren, Floyd and Paul ""Bud"" Camp; two sisters Anna Sedore and Sandra Camp.



Arrangements entrusted to: Baris Funeral Home.