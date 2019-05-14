Patricia H. Camp

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia H. Camp.
Service Information
Baris Funeral Home
87 West Genesee Street
Clyde, NY
14433
(315)-923-2021
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Baris Funeral Home
87 West Genesee Street
Clyde, NY 14433
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Baris Funeral Home
87 West Genesee Street
Clyde, NY 14433
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

CLYDE-Patricia H. Camp, 70, died on Saturday, (May 11, 2019) at Clifton Springs Hospital.

Friends may call on Wednesday (May 15) from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genessee St., Clyde. Funeral services will follow calling hours at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Father David Tedesche officiating. Burial will be in South Butler Cemetery.

Memorials, in her name, may be made to the , 160 Allens Creek Rd., Rochester, NY 14618.

Patricia was born in Waterloo, New York the daughter of Claude and Helen Sigman Spencer. She worked as a tester for IEC Electronics in Newark.

Patricia is survived by two daughters Elizabeth (Robert) St. Jean of Clyde, Deborah (Tim) Harper of Clyde; a son, Tracy (Tashia) Camp of Waterford, N.Y.; fourteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers Art Camp, Leon ""Sparky"" Camp and Charles Camp; two sisters Joyce Shaw and Deborah DiSanto; step-siblings Robert DiSanto, Frederick DiSanto, James DiSanto, Delores Attenboro, and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; a son, Christopher Camp; three brothers Warren, Floyd and Paul ""Bud"" Camp; two sisters Anna Sedore and Sandra Camp.

Arrangements entrusted to: Baris Funeral Home.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 14 to May 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.