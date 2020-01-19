|
|
GENEVA/AUBURN – Patricia Humphrey Hunter, age 70, of Auburn, formerly of Geneva, passed away on Thursday (January 16, 2020) at Auburn Community Hospital.
Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday (January 21) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at St. Francis deSales Roman Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Patricia was born on October 5, 1949, in Geneva, the daughter of the late Raymond and Genevieve Lovejoy Humphrey. She graduated from DeSales High School class of 1967 and resided in Geneva and Auburn for many years. She retired from NYSDOC Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia.
She is survived by her children Stephen Helpard of Auburn, Jeanette Rock of Seneca Falls and Michael Nardozzi of Minnesota; grandchildren D.J. Klehn and Michael Klehn; several cousins including Barbara Geary of Geneva and Barbara Cornell of Lavonia.
Patricia was predeceased by her parents Raymond and Genevieve; and brother, Thomas Humphrey.
For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020