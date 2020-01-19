Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc.
32 State Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5866
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Irene McDonald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Irene McDonald Obituary
SENECA FALLS – Patricia Irene McDonald, 81, formerly of Seneca Falls passed away January 11, 2020 at the Demay Living Center in Newark.

Spring interment in Restvale Cemetery, will be at the convenience of the family under the direction of the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls.

Born in Waterloo, the daughter of Benjamin and Doris Russell St. Germaine, Patricia lived in Seneca County most of her life. She was employed for several years at the Holiday Inn, in Waterloo.

She is survived by her daughters Deborah Panna, Jeanette Pike; and sons Ronald Sullinger and Gerald McDonald; sister, Dale Arno; and brothers Gerald and John St. Germaine; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -