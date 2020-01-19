|
|
SENECA FALLS – Patricia Irene McDonald, 81, formerly of Seneca Falls passed away January 11, 2020 at the Demay Living Center in Newark.
Spring interment in Restvale Cemetery, will be at the convenience of the family under the direction of the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls.
Born in Waterloo, the daughter of Benjamin and Doris Russell St. Germaine, Patricia lived in Seneca County most of her life. She was employed for several years at the Holiday Inn, in Waterloo.
She is survived by her daughters Deborah Panna, Jeanette Pike; and sons Ronald Sullinger and Gerald McDonald; sister, Dale Arno; and brothers Gerald and John St. Germaine; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020