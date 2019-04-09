Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Patricia "Patti" J. DeWall, age 83, passed away Saturday (April 6, 2019) at House of John in Clifton Springs, N.Y.



At Patti's request, there will be no services.



In honor of Patti's memory, contributions can be made to House of John, 14 Spring St., Clifton Springs, NY 14432.



Patti was born April 26, 1935 in Waterloo, the daughter of the late James and Jennie Zaccone DiCicco. She attended Waterloo Schools, and worked as a home maker for many years. She worked at Westcott Rule and Seneca Foods later in life, and retired in 1997.



Patti's love for her family knew no bounds. She was very proud of her children's and grandchildren's many accomplishments. Known to her grandchildren as "Mema", she enjoyed watching them play sports, often slipping them some money after a game, and always after getting good grades in school. Patti's three grandsons meant the world to her. Jim Andreas was a very special person to Patti. She often referred to him as her best friend. Jim and his daughter Susan were her extended family, just as important to her as the rest of her family. Patti's brothers and sisters were always close, even when many miles separated them. Patti and her sisters were thick as thieves, and could often be found gathering at each other's homes for lunch or coffee. Patti's sisters were her closest confidantes. Her brothers and sisters and their families brought much joy to her life.



Patti enjoyed bowling, cooking (especially feeding people), and watching the New York Yankees play baseball. One of her fondest memories was when she met Derek Jeter in a coffee shop in Baltimore while on the way to watch a Yankees game. She was a member of the Waterloo American Legion and a life member of the Waterloo VFW, where she previously served as President of the auxiliary. She made many great friends at "the Club". She was always a proud supporter our country, our servicemen and women, and especially our veterans.



She is survived by her daughter, Lori (Ron) Ferguson; son, Jeffery DeWall; three grandsons Shaun Ferguson and Jacob and Joseph DeWall; her significant other, James (Jim) Andreas, and his daughter, Susan (Andreas) Nagahama; her brothers Sonny (Joan) DiCicco and Ronnie (Linda) DiCiCco; her sisters Anna Dunlea, Angie Brockway, Lena Jones and Barbara (Eddie) Gilfus; Patti is also survived by many nieces and nephews, for whom she cared deeply.



Patti was predeceased by her brothers Joseph (Peppy) and Jacob DiCicco, and sister Mary DiCicco.



