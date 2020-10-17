1/
Patricia Mastellar
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PHELPS - Patricia Mastellar, 78, died on Thursday (October 15, 2020) at the House of John in Clifton Springs.

There will be no prior calling hours. Services and Interment will be private for the family.

It is requested that memorial contributions be made to the House of John 14 Spring Street Clifton Springs, NY 14432 or St. Johns Episcopal Church 32 E. Main Street Clifton Springs, NY 14432.

Pat was born on October 23, 1941 in Newark, N.Y. the daughter of the late Lee and Elsie Thorn Steighler. She was an RN and worked at Clifton Springs Hospital and retired from Myers Community Hospital. Pat loved flowers and collecting dolls. She also enjoyed playing croquet at the Phelps Historical Society.

Pat is survived by her husband, Leo Mastellar of Phelps; son, Chris Crooks of Clyde; and her stepchildren Leo (Linda) Mastellar Jr. of Romulus and Terri (Ray) Burton of Ohio.

Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
(315) 548-4241
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cheney Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved