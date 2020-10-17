PHELPS - Patricia Mastellar, 78, died on Thursday (October 15, 2020) at the House of John in Clifton Springs.



There will be no prior calling hours. Services and Interment will be private for the family.



It is requested that memorial contributions be made to the House of John 14 Spring Street Clifton Springs, NY 14432 or St. Johns Episcopal Church 32 E. Main Street Clifton Springs, NY 14432.



Pat was born on October 23, 1941 in Newark, N.Y. the daughter of the late Lee and Elsie Thorn Steighler. She was an RN and worked at Clifton Springs Hospital and retired from Myers Community Hospital. Pat loved flowers and collecting dolls. She also enjoyed playing croquet at the Phelps Historical Society.



Pat is survived by her husband, Leo Mastellar of Phelps; son, Chris Crooks of Clyde; and her stepchildren Leo (Linda) Mastellar Jr. of Romulus and Terri (Ray) Burton of Ohio.



Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.

