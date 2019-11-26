|
SENECA FALLS – Patricia ""Pat"" Robinson, 90, formerly of Lower Lake Rd., Seneca Falls, N.Y., and Seneca Lake Terrace Assisted Living, passed away on Saturday (November 23, 2019) at Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Waterloo, N.Y.
Family and friends may call from 12 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday (November 27) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., followed by a funeral service at the funeral home with Reverend James Fennessy, Pastor of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, officiating. Burial will be in Canoga Cemetery, Town of Fayette, N.Y.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Pat may be made to the Staff Appreciation Fund at Seneca Lake Terrace, 3670 Pre-Emption Rd., Geneva, NY 14456.
Pat was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on March 17, 1929 the daughter of the late William and Alice (Rooney) Curry. She had resided most of her life in Seneca Falls where she, her late husband, Vincent, and brother, William Curry had operated the family's business, the former Curry Appliances. She later worked at the Seneca County Court House where she served as a court attendant. Pat was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls and a former member of the Red Jacket Fire Department Auxiliary. She had also worked during the election season for the Seneca County Board of Elections. Pat took great joy in spending time with her family and friends and will be missed beyond words.
She is survived by three daughters Kathleen (John) Ferguson of Minoa, N.Y., Karen (Peter) Fear of Central Square, N.Y., and Carol (Gordon) Bennett of Honeoye Falls, N.Y.; five grandchildren Timothy (Kate) Ferguson, Kevin (Jessica) Ferguson, Sara (Josh Stillwell) Fear, Corinne Bennett, and Jillian (Brian) Cosgrove; eight great-grandchildren Benjamin, Hannah, Paige, Julius, Jonathan, Dominic, Amelie, and Olivia; her very special friend, Webb Rankin; sisters-in-law Ruth Harris, Velleda Gantz, and Helen Curry Patsos; and brother-in-law, James Ferguson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Vincent C. Robinson who died November 17, 1999; sister, Joyce Ferguson; brother, William Curry; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Bauder.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019