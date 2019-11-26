Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia "Pat" Robinson


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia "Pat" Robinson Obituary
SENECA FALLS – Patricia ""Pat"" Robinson, 90, formerly of Lower Lake Rd., Seneca Falls, N.Y., and Seneca Lake Terrace Assisted Living, passed away on Saturday (November 23, 2019) at Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Waterloo, N.Y.

Family and friends may call from 12 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday (November 27) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., followed by a funeral service at the funeral home with Reverend James Fennessy, Pastor of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, officiating. Burial will be in Canoga Cemetery, Town of Fayette, N.Y.

If desired, in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Pat may be made to the Staff Appreciation Fund at Seneca Lake Terrace, 3670 Pre-Emption Rd., Geneva, NY 14456.

Pat was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on March 17, 1929 the daughter of the late William and Alice (Rooney) Curry. She had resided most of her life in Seneca Falls where she, her late husband, Vincent, and brother, William Curry had operated the family's business, the former Curry Appliances. She later worked at the Seneca County Court House where she served as a court attendant. Pat was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls and a former member of the Red Jacket Fire Department Auxiliary. She had also worked during the election season for the Seneca County Board of Elections. Pat took great joy in spending time with her family and friends and will be missed beyond words.

She is survived by three daughters Kathleen (John) Ferguson of Minoa, N.Y., Karen (Peter) Fear of Central Square, N.Y., and Carol (Gordon) Bennett of Honeoye Falls, N.Y.; five grandchildren Timothy (Kate) Ferguson, Kevin (Jessica) Ferguson, Sara (Josh Stillwell) Fear, Corinne Bennett, and Jillian (Brian) Cosgrove; eight great-grandchildren Benjamin, Hannah, Paige, Julius, Jonathan, Dominic, Amelie, and Olivia; her very special friend, Webb Rankin; sisters-in-law Ruth Harris, Velleda Gantz, and Helen Curry Patsos; and brother-in-law, James Ferguson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Vincent C. Robinson who died November 17, 1999; sister, Joyce Ferguson; brother, William Curry; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Bauder.

Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Pat at doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -