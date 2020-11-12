1/
Patricio "Pat" Rojas Sr.
1927 - 2020
NEWARK - Patricio Rojas Sr., 93, died on Tuesday (November 10, 2020) at DeMay Living Center.

Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday (November 13) at the Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St., Newark, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday(November 14) at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

Memorials, in Pat's name, may be made to the Josh Rojas Foundation, PO Box 17507, Rochester, NY 14617 (joshrojas.org) or the Alzheimer's Association, Rochester Chapter, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620.

Mr. Rojas was born on March 17, 1927 the son of the late Domingo and Francisca Martinez Rojas. He was a communicant of St. Michael Church in Newark. He started his career at Jackson and Perkins and then went to Spring Valley. He retired from Newark-Wayne Community Hospital after 20 years. He was a master gardener. The family would like to thank everyone at the DeMay Living Center for taking care of him.

Pat is survived by his wife, Carmen; his children Geraldo (Kristin) Rojas, Gloria (Darrin) Frizelle, Francisca (John) Parker, Patricio (Kristan) Rojas Jr., Gladys (Matthew) Shields, Pedro (Lisa) Rojas, Pablo (Mary) Rojas and Ricardo (Juanita) Rojas; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and 11 siblings.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Service
11:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Funeral services provided by
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
3153313255
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
