PHELPS–Patrick A. Turazzo, age 64, of Phelps passed away on Saturday (March 23, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester.



Friends may call Friday (March 29) from 5 to 7 p.m. at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 West Main St., Clifton Springs. In keeping with his wishes there will be no funeral service or burial.



Patrick was born March 24, 1954 in Batavia, N.Y. the son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Turazzo. He served in the US Army from 1974-1976. Patrick worked in maintenance at the Canandaigua VA Hospital.



Patrick was a beloved father and will be sadly missed by his son, David (Cat) Turazzo, and his nephew, Joseph Turazzo II.



Patrick is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Elizabeth Turazzo; brothers, Angelo and Anthony Turazzo.