GENEVA – Patrick F. Visco, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019 at home, surrounded by family.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (December 12) at Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home, LLC, 28 Genesee Street, Geneva. The Sons of Italy will meet in the funeral home at 7 p.m.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9 a.m. on Friday (December 13) at St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church in Geneva.
Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 130 Exchange Street, Geneva, NY 14456, or the Geneva Community Lunch Program, 94 Exchange Street, Geneva, NY 14456.
Patrick was born on Aug. 1, 1925 in Geneva and was the son of the late Henry and Anna (Balletta) Visco. He resided on Snell Rd. for over 60 years in the house he built. Patrick was a graduate of Geneva High School. He worked for Iversen Construction Co. Patrick was in the Carpenter's local union for over 60 years. A few places where Patrick had volunteered were Meals on Wheels, Community Lunch Program, St. Stephen's Church and Habitat for Humanity. He was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish in Geneva and The Sons of Italy. Patrick was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be dearly missed. He served with the 91st Infantry Division of the 5th Army under General Mark Clark in Italy. He was in the service from November 1943 to August 1945. Pat was a member of the YMCA for over 20 years where he enjoyed working out and swimming. He also enjoyed walking at the Fieldhouse and at the lake.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen (Thomas) DeJohn of Geneva; sons Patrick F. (Vickie) Visco Jr. of Geneva, Stephen (Maria) Visco of Plattsburgh, N.Y. and Kenneth (Karen) Visco of Columbia, Md.; grandchildren Stephanie (Travis) Rankin, Patricia (Shaun) Castellano, Nikolas, Simon (Trisha Hample), Corey DeJohn, Maya (Nate) Stockton, Jeffrey and Erik Visco; great-grandchildren Trenton, Brooks, and Brighton Castellano; sisters and brothers-in-law Virginia Chilbert, Jean Chilbert, Anthony Chilbert, Ellie Chilbert, Elizabeth (Nick) Reres, Richard (Sharon) Chilbert, Eleanor Bothwell, Patricia (Ronald) Mellini, Thomas Chilbert, Ellie Chilbert and Gennaro (Ellen) Camelio; several aunts, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Patrick was predeceased by his loving wife, Catherine (Chilbert) Visco; sister, Catherine "Kay" (Michael) Moses, twin sister, Irene (Gabriel) Presutti; brothers Anthony "Red" (Mary) Visco, Henry (Jennie) Visco; in-laws Dominick Chilbert, Joseph Chilbert, and Paul Bothwell; great-grandchildren Xavier Clark DeJohn and Ruby June Castellano.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 8 to Dec. 13, 2019