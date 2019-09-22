|
Patrick "Joe" Joseph Connor, Jr., age 91, originally of Ventnor Heights, New Jersey, passed away in Geneva, New York on Friday (September 20, 2019).
There will be no calling hours and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Born June 22, 1928 in Atlantic City, New Jersey to the late Patrick and Edna Solly Connor Sr., he was a lifelong resident of Ventnor Heights, an avid birdwatcher and outdoorsman. He graduated from Atlantic City High School, owned and operated the family ice business, Connor Ice; worked as a bulk fuel transfer technician for Burkard Fuels and later worked for McAllister's Fuels until his retirement. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the United States Army during which time he was wounded in combat and received the Purple Heart. In addition, he served in the Naval Reserves and was stationed aboard battleship Missouri.
Joe is survived by sons Patrick (Erica) Connor III and Lindsey E. Connor; grandchildren Patrick J. Connor IV, Jason H. Connor, Sarah Jane Connor, and Stephen E. Connor; brother-in-law, George (Christine) Wilkinson; dedicated and loving nephews and nieces Michael (Margaret) Shepherd, Kathleen (William) Skyes, Nancy (Robert) Artese, Glenn (Donna) Wagner, Robert (Pamela) Connor, Julie (Daniel) Dunlap, Laura Wilkinson, Amanda Wilkinson, and Diana Wilkinson; and many extended family members.
Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ivy "Honey" Wilkinson Connor; his daughter-in-law, Elissa Connor; his sisters Patricia Wagner and Mary Bloom; brother, Robert Connor; sister-in-law, Jeanne Connor; brothers-in-laws Paul Wagner, Alvin Bloom, Bressler Wilkinson and Frank Wilkinson; and his nephew, Gary Wagner.
