ROMULUS - Patrick Joseph O'Connell, 62, it is with great sadness that the family announces his passing on Thursday (September 3, 2020) after a brief battle with cancer.



Prayers of committal will be held privately by the family in Holy Cross Cemetery.



Because of his love of children, the family would like to recommend that donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester, N.Y.



Patrick was born on March 6, 1958, in Waterloo, the son of the late James and Joy (Coryell) O'Connell.Growing up in the Finger Lakes he developed a love for boating and appreciation of the beauty that nature had to offer in the area. This love developed his interest in taking photos of the waterfalls, wildlife, and other local interests. He loved to share this hobby with his family and friends.



Patrick "Pat" was employed for 30 years at the Xylem, Inc. in Auburn, N.Y.



Memories will continue to be shared by his brother, Edward (Kathleen) O'Connell; sisters Diane Sabourin, Reenie (Richard) O'Marra, Laurie (Edward) Bishop. In addition, he had a special relationship with his nephews Tim (Dawn) Larsen, Neil Larsen, Kevin Sabourin, Daniel (Kristen) O'Connell; nieces Erin Sabourin, Beth (John) Parrott, Kaley Bishop, and Meghan (Dillon) Waybright. Also included are family members from outside of the area Michael (Rachel) O'Marra, Karen (Scott) Alexander, Kimberly Mayo, Brian (Lynn) Bishop, Jeff (Crystal) Bishop; and great nieces and nephews.



Patrick was preceded in death by his wonderful parents; as well as his brother-in-law. John "Jack" Sabourin.



Arrangements were entrusted to the Covert Funeral Home, Ovid, N.Y. under the direction and support of Paul McPherson.

