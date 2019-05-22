Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Morrin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patrick Morrin, 67, from Waterloo, N.Y., passed away peacefully at his New Smyrna Beach residence on May 18 surrounded by his family.



A private family memorial will be held in his honor on a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gabriel House of Care 4599 Worrall Way Jacksonville, FL 32224 by mail or call (904) 821-8995.



A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Lory; his daughter, Michelle Grant and son-in-law, Steven of Troy, N.Y.; his son, Matthew Morrin and daughter-in-law Nicole of Waterloo. Patrick leaves behind five grandchildren he loved and adored Austin and Amelia Grant, and Evan, Declan and Maeve Morrin; as well as two sisters Marilyn Morrin and Katherine McCutcheon.



He is predeceased by his brother, Kenneth.



Pat's infectious laugh, one of a kind story telling, and unwavering love for his family has left an indelible legacy. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. Patrick Morrin, 67, from Waterloo, N.Y., passed away peacefully at his New Smyrna Beach residence on May 18 surrounded by his family.A private family memorial will be held in his honor on a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gabriel House of Care 4599 Worrall Way Jacksonville, FL 32224 by mail or call (904) 821-8995.A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Lory; his daughter, Michelle Grant and son-in-law, Steven of Troy, N.Y.; his son, Matthew Morrin and daughter-in-law Nicole of Waterloo. Patrick leaves behind five grandchildren he loved and adored Austin and Amelia Grant, and Evan, Declan and Maeve Morrin; as well as two sisters Marilyn Morrin and Katherine McCutcheon.He is predeceased by his brother, Kenneth.Pat's infectious laugh, one of a kind story telling, and unwavering love for his family has left an indelible legacy. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 22 to May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close