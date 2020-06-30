Patsye Cameron (Williams) Yonce
OVID - Patsye Cameron Williams Yonce, age 78, longtime resident of Ovid, died at Strong Memorial Hospital on Friday (June 26) following several months of deteriorating health.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday (July 2) at Covert Funeral Home in Ovid. A graveside service will then be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at Ovid Union Cemetery.

Kindly consider a donation in Patsye's memory to the Ovid Federated Church, PO Box 340, Ovid, NY 14521

Patsye was born in Wytheville, Va. on October 3, 1941, a daughter of the late Fred and Pauline Williams. She was married to Howard Yonce on April 2, 1962, and moved to New York shortly thereafter, eventually settling in Ovid in the mid 1960's. She was an active member of the Ovid Federated Church and had held many leadership positions there throughout the decades, in addition to being a member of the WCA and the Tuesdays at 2:00 sewing club. Patsye was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Patsye had worked as the nutrition coordinator for the Ovid location of the Seneca County Office of the aging, retiring in 2008.

She is survived by husband of 58 years, Howard; her children Michael (Jen) Yonce of Reno, Nev, Kathi (David Pitoni) Pedeville of Churchville, N.Y.; her grandsons Justin (Kelly) Yonce, Eric (Francesca) King, Josh and Zach Pedeville; her great-grandchildren Samara, Lilly, Audrey and Noah; her sisters Doris (Clyde) Daugherty of Wytheville, Va. and Janet Gunn of Bluefield, Va.; and her husband's large extended family.

Patsye was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Williams; and an infant sister; her son in law, Scott Pedeville; a brother in law, Junior Gunn; her father and mother in law Davis and Sarah Yonce; and brothers-in-law Virgil and Stuart Yonce.

All attendees are required to wear a mask for attendance, additional guidelines will be explained at the funeral home, in an effort to comply with NYS Forward in Phase 4. For information call 607-869-3411.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 6, 2020.
