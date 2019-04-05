Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul E. Brooks Sr.. View Sign

FAYETTE/WATERLOO– Paul E. Brooks, Sr., 74, of 4441 Olschewske Rd., passed into the loving arms of Jesus Wednesday (April 3, 2019) at his home, with loving family by his side.



Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday (April 8) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. Dr. Floyd Marsh, pastor of Harvest Field Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Fayette Rural Cemetery, Fayette, N.Y.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Field Baptist Church,P.O. Box 176, Fayette, NY, 13065 or Pathway Home, P.O. Box 516, Seneca Falls, NY, 13148.



Paul was born Nov. 22, 1944, in Fairfax, VA, the son of Harry I. and Gracie K. Carter Brooks. He began employment working with horses at Vernon Downs, Vernon, NY. Leaving his position at Vernon Downs, Paul worked for various poultry farms in Maryland and New York. Paul worked for Finger Lakes Eggs in Geneva, N.Y. for 26 years. He also was employed at Oneida Silver in Oneida, N.Y. and for Phelps Sun Gas.



He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carol; sons Paul (Kris) Brooks, Jr. of Teeds Ferry, N.C., Bradley (Kathy) Brooks of Phelps, N.Y., and Ralph (Melissa) Brooks of Serville, TN; daughter, Shelly (Bruce) Kenyon of Romulus, N.Y.; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, James Brooks and Benjamin Brooks of Hurlock, MD: sisters, Ida Pearl Moss of Greensboro, Delaware and Lorelle (James) Holder of Hurlock, MD; and many nieces and nephews.



Paul was predeceased by his parents; grandsons, Paul Brooks, III and Thomas Brooks; brothers, Samuel, Thomas, Harry, and William Brooks; and a sister, Dorothy Hurst.



