He was born in Clyde on May 13, 1932 and was a lifelong resident. After his service in the Korean War, he was part owner of Stein and Fredendall Mobil Service Station, before moving on to and retiring from Genesee Brewery in 1994 . He was a past member of the Clyde Fire Department and a lifetime member of the VFW .



Buzz was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed traveling, and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great- grandchildren .



A celebration of his life will be at 3:30 Wednesday (Feb. 20, 2019), at the Clifton Springs Hospital chapel, Coulter Rd. Memorials to the Clifton Springs Nursing Home, Activities Dept.



Buzzy is survived by his children Brenda Wennersten, Colleen (Fred) Robbins , Kevin (Sue) Fredendall ; grandchildren Curtis (Rebekah) Wennersten, Allison (John) Price, Colton and Trevor Robbins, Sarah and Stephen Fredendall; great-grandchildren Karley, Jonathan and Austin Price. He is also survived by sisters Leila Toft, Nola Liseno, and Martha Sutliff; and special friend, Debbie Blasczak .



He was predeceased by his parents Lloyd and Marian Fredendall; sisters Mary Hoven and Luella Dehm.



Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St., Clyde, NY.



