GENEVA–Paul J. Gindling, age 89, of Geneva passed away on Wednesday (February 13, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital.
Family and friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 17) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home, 45 High St. Geneva. Funeral services will be held on Monday (Feb.18) with prayers at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Linden Exchange Shop 430 Exchange St. Geneva, NY 14456 or the Geneva Public Library 244 Main St. Geneva, NY 14456.
Paul was born on December 13, 1929 in Geneva the son of the late Joseph and Laura Shevlin Gindling. He was a graduate of DeSales High School, Indiana University and served in the US Army during the Korean War. Paul was in sales during his working career working primarily in nursery sales for Maxwell, Boden & Rice in Lyons and retiring from Messenger Corporation in Rochester. He was a member of the American Legion Winnek Post 396, Geneva Country Club and the Seneca Yacht Club serving on the Board of Director's for many years and for over 20 years was the Race Committee Chairman. Additionally, Paul also served as the Race Committee Chairmen for many local and regional regattas. Paul was also a volunteer at the Linden Exchange and was a driver for the DOVE program for many years.
He is survived by his children Liz (William) Dean of Geneva, and Jim (Cheryl) Gindling of Farmington; grandchildren Sara (Pete) Dean Salony, Laura (Dan Roman) Dean, William (Grace) Dean III, Erica Dean, Joseph (Marie Amalric) Dean, Hannah Dean, and Nicole Gindling; great-grandchildren William, IV and Penelope Dean; brother, John (Karyl) Gindling of Dallas, Texas; sister, Mary Jane Lydenberg of Princeton, N.J.; several nieces and nephews.
Paul was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Lois Gindling.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019