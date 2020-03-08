|
|
OVID – Paul J. Kelley, age 49, of 7279 County Road 132, died tragically on Friday (March 6, 2020).
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday (March 9) at Covert Funeral Home, 7199 Main Street in Ovid.
A scripture service and military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday (March 10) in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Paul's memory to: Seneca Falls Community Little League, P.O.Box 216, Seneca Falls, NY 13148.
Paul was born in Geneva on June 7, 1970, and was a graduate of Mynderse Academy in Seneca Falls. He attended FLCC and then enlisted in the US Army, where he served for ten years, and then spent six years in the Army National Guard, retiring as a Sergeant in 2005. After leaving active duty, Paul earned his commercial diving certification from Divers Academy of the Eastern Seaboard, working for S.T. Hudson Engineers before returning to the Finger Lakes. Paul worked for Spectrum Communications over 15 years, was promoted to Maintenance Technician 1 (Line Maintenance) in June 2019 and advanced to Maintenance Technician 3 in January. Paul dedicated much of his time to his children and the kids of the community, coaching Little League and modified baseball, serving three years as President of Seneca Falls Little League, and serving a three-year term on the South Seneca School Board.
Paul is survived by his wife, Cristi; their children Zachary and Madigan; his father and mother-in-law Ray and Lee Anne Fox of Willard; his siblings Mike Sheldon of Waterloo, Chris (Michele) Sheldon of Waterloo, Kim (Les) Moore of Shortsville, Steve (Karen) Kelley of Seneca Falls and their families.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Kelley; and father, Bob Sheldon.
