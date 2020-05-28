JUNIUS/WATERLOO – Paul "Judd" L. Garrett, 89, died Tuesday (May 26, 2020) at his home with his loving family by his side.
There will be no calling hours. The graveside service will be at the convenience of the family in Southwick Cemetery, Junius, N.Y. Rev. Ellen Donnan, pastor of Junius Presbyterian Church, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Junius Volunteer Fire Department, c/o Carl Palone, 89 Lasher Rd., Clyde, NY, 14433.
Paul was born March 14, 1931, in Junius, N.Y., the son of Ray W. and Carolyn L. Lundy Garrett. He was a crop and dairy farmer for most of his life, owning and operating the family farm. Paul was a member of the Junius Volunteer Fire Dept. and Seneca County Farm Bureau. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his daughters Mary Ann (Andy, Sr.) Lanphear of Waterloo and Vicky L. Garrett of Lyons, N.Y.; grandchildren Heather (Tom) Willower, Crystal (Kevin) Thomas, Andy (Nicole) Lanphear and Jason (Jennifer) Lanphear; great-grandchildren Autumn and River Thomas, Braelyn, Danica, Braxtyn, and Declan Lanphear; brother Howard (Gladys) Garrett of Clyde, N.Y.; sisters Lois Rehm and Helen (Robert) Casey both of Citrus Heights, Calif., Iva Erdle and Linda (John) Worden both of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; many nieces and nephews.
Paul was predeceased by his parents; wife, Joyce A. Garrett; son, Rodney P. Garrett; brothers Charles, Myron, Ralph, and Ray; and sisters Mildred Leverty and Mary Fellows.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 28 to May 31, 2020.