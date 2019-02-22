GENEVA–Paul L. St. Germain, age 84, of 1189 County Road 4, passed away on Thursday (February 21, 2019) following a brief stay at Seneca Nursing & Rehab Center.



The family will receive friends at Grace Baptist Church, 3142 Johnson Road in Geneva, on Saturday (February 23, 2019) from 11 a.m. to Noon. A funeral service at the church, led by Pastor Paul Douglass, will then take place at Noon. Prayers of committal with military honors will be held later in the Spring at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus.



Kindly consider a donation in Paul's memory to: Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131



Paul was born in Massena, N.Y. on June 13, 1934, the only son of the late Paul A. and Mildred (Reynolds) St. Germain. He attended Romulus High School and entered the US Air Force in 1954 and proudly serviced during the Korean War. He was discharged in 1957. Shortly thereafter began a long career at Willard Psychiatric Center. At the time of his retirement, he was an occupational therapist, doing music therapy. Paul was married to Ruby Stugart in 1977, and they moved from their home on First Street in Willard to a new home in Varick, and upon retiring in 1989, they wintered in Zephyrhills, Florida. Paul and Ruby moved to Geneva in 2012. He has been an active member of Grace Baptist Church since 1958. Paul was an accomplished organist, and meticulous in all aspects of his life, his attention to detail and desire to be a good citizen were paramount in his daily Christian life.



He is survived by his wife, Ruby; his children Brian St. Germain of New Hampshire, Brenda Stone of Alabama, Becky (Mike) Veeder of Florida; nine grandchildren; two step grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and five step great-grandchildren, one step great-great grandchild; a sister, Gloria (Bernie) Long of Waterloo and a large extended family.



Paul was preceded in death by his sister, Doreen Keerps; a daughter, Barbara St. Germain; and a step-daughter, Rose Harper.



Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019