CLIFTON SPRINGS - Paul Robert Wells (Papa), age 98, resident of Thonotosassa, Florida, passed away with his family by his side, due to complications related to a stroke on Thursday (April 23, 2020) at LifePath Hospice in Sun City, Florida.
A service will be held in Clifton Springs, N.Y. at an undetermined time this summer when it is safe again.
In memory of Paul Robert Wells, please consider contributions to the s and or the .
He was born January 15, 1922 in Clifton Springs, New York to the late Clarence Elmer Wells and Lillian Ashley Wells. After graduating from Clifton Springs High School, Paul enlisted into the United States Army where he defended our country in Europe during World War II. During his time in the Army he earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. While in the service, he met his wife Hazel. They were married for 55 years. They resided primarily in Clifton Springs, N.Y. and owned a lake house at Hibiscus Harbor in Union Springs, N.Y. Paul had many jobs while living in Clifton Springs. He was the chief of the fire department, ran the IGA grocery store his father owned, and retired after many years as the Superintendent of Facilities for Midlakes High School. After his retirement in the mid 1980's Paul and Hazel moved to Florida.
He leaves his daughter, Carol Reed; his grandchildren Scott Reed (Wife Krisie), Chris Wells McDougal (Wife Eileen) and Martin Reed; his great-grandchildren Madison Reed, Corinne McDougal, Karlie Reed, Ryan Wells McDougal, Elijah Paul Reed, Jacob Reed and Mason Reed.
Paul was predeceased by his beloved wife, Hazel; his parents Clarence and Lillian; his brother, Edward; his son, Chris; his grandson, Brett Reed; and his son-in-law, Wallace Reed.
Paul was also predeceased by his companion of nearly 20 years, Isabel Brown. Izzy will always have our deepest gratitude for taking care of our beloved Papa.
Paul loved his family, friends and ice cream. Papa you will be forever missed, you were a hero to all of us! Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020