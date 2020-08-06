CANANDAIGUA – Paul Thomas Lahr, age 95, passed away at Highland Hospital in Rochester, N.Y. on Sunday (August 2, 2020) after a brief COVID-19 illness.
A service and burial will be held at a later date.
Paul was born on November 29, 1924 in Geneva, N.Y. He attended a one room school house and graduated from DeSales High School in 1942. He was drafted into the US Army; selected for the Army Air Forces Cadet Program; and commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant Aerial Navigator on a B-17. He was sent to England, where he joined the 8th Air Force. On his last mission his plane was shot down, the crew parachuted, and were rescued by American troops. After the war ended he stayed to work on a project for the aerial mapping of Europe and Northern Africa. For his service he received the World War II Victory Medal, the American Campaign Medal, the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, the Army of Occupation Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. He came back home in 1946 and graduated from Syracuse University (B.Ch.E) in 1950.
In 1951, Paul married Jean Thuran at St. Francis DeSales Church. They had six children and lived in Geneva until her death in 1983. He first worked at Sylvania for four years. In 1954 he started working at Goulds Pumps in Seneca Falls in Application Engineering and retired in 1989 as Director of Technical Services. In his 35 years working at Goulds Pumps, Paul helped design, maintain, and sell pumps all over the world. In 1984 he was awarded the Goulds Pumps Golden Eagle Award for exceptional sales and marketing achievement.
In 1988 he married Jean Spencer and they resided in Geneva until retiring to Albemarle Plantation, Hertford, N.C., where they lived from 1996 to 2010. They then moved to Ferris Hills in Canandaigua, N.Y. until Jean passed away in 2017. Paul later moved to Clark Meadows in Canandaigua and to RPH Creekstone in Fairport, N.Y.
Paul was a member of St. Stephen Church in Geneva, St Anne Church in Edenton, N.C., and most recently St. Mary's Church in Canandaigua. For a number of years he was a member of and eventually President of the Hertford Rotory, being designated a Paul Harvey Fellow in 2007. Paul loved to ski, finally giving it up when he was in his 80's. He enjoyed travel, good books, and gardening. In his later years, he very much enjoyed talking about his time in the service in World War II. Being an avid golfer, he was a long time member of the Seneca Lake Country Club. Even when he worked, he managed to play 18 holes of golf, three times a week. He retired to a golf course community in North Carolina where he could play more golf. As some of his golf buddies got older they only wanted to play 9 holes. His response was "9 holes! .... that's not really golf"
He is survived by six children and three step-children Stephen (Rosanne) Lahr, Thomas (Ronald Dovel) Lahr, Sarah (Matthew) Fitzsimons, Conrad Lahr, Matthew (Deborah Harrigan) Lahr, Paul (Courtney Middleton) Lahr, James (Michele Valletta) Spencer, Susan (Michael) Spencer, Patricia Noyes; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers Francis Lahr, and Vincent (Gloria) Lahr; a sister, Patricia (James) Hamill; brother-in-law, Windsor (Linda) VanAllen; sister-in-law, Joan Lahr; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Francis Lahr and Helen Nielson Lahr; his wives Jean Thuran Lahr and Jean Spencer Lahr; sisters Esther McCheyne, Sr., Matilda Lahr, Madalyn VanAllen, Helen Hefferon, Dorothy Ritter; and brother, Joseph Lahr.
He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.
