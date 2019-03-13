Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul W. Wyckoff. View Sign





Paul W. Wyckoff, 90, of Interlaken died Monday (March 11, 2019) at his home.There are no calling hours and funeral services will be held on Saturday (March 16) at the Interlaken Reformed Church at 1 p.m. with Pastor David Leonard officiating. Burial will be in the Lake View Cemetery in Interlaken in the spring.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Interlaken Reformed Church PO Box 335 Interlaken, NY 14847 or to the Interlaken Volunteer Fire Dept PO Box 274 Interlaken, NY 14847.Mr. Wyckoff was born on April 9, 1928 a son of the late Earl and Helen Eveland Wyckoff. He graduated from Dryden Central School and Northrup Aeronautics Institute in California. He served in the Navy during WWII . He retired from Emerson Transmission (Morse Chain) after 57 years. Mr. Wyckoff was a member of the Interlaken Reformed Church and was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association.He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Marjorie Wyckoff; two sons Richard and James (Beverly) Wyckoff; four grandchildren Todd (Kim), Craig (Pam), Jamie (Javier), and Shaun (Kerrena) Wyckoff; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; two step great-grandchildren; one nephew and one niece.He was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Susan McFall Wyckoff; and his brother and sister-in-law Richard and Phyllis Wyckoff.The family would like to thank Hospice for all the care given.

