Paul William Koenig, 102, passed away on Thursday (August 29, 2019).
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday (September 7, 2019) at the Langham Funeral Home, 75 E. Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Mr. Koenig was born in Auburn, New York, the son of Charles Koenig and Emogene
Miller Koenig. After graduation from Clyde Central School in 1936, he attended Cornell University, graduating with a degree in engineering in 1940. He was hired by General Electric where he worked until his retirement at age 78. During his career he developed inventions that resulted in numerous patents.
Mr. Koenig was an avid hunter and fisherman. He had a passion for building and flying model airplanes.
Mr. Koenig leaves behind his daughters Sandra Carr of Baltimore, Maryland, and Paulette Ball of Wolcott, New York; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his life companion, Dorothy Sciortino.
He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy DeHaven Koenig.
