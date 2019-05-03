WATERLOO - Paulette A. Wood, 88, of Marshall Rd., passed away, unexpectedly, on Wednesday (May 1, 2019) at her residence.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday (May 5) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with the Reverend James Fennessy, Pastor of St. Francis/St. Clare Parish, officiating. Paulette's committal services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday (May 6) at Columbkille Cemetery,Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Paulette was born in Avon, France on April 7, 1931 the daughter of the late Paul Jean & Marguerite Louise Chaumette Dore'. She had resided in Waterloo for 50 years, previously living in France and Germany. Paulette was gifted with a "Green Thumb" and was able to have a beautiful garden, which she worked and cherished. She loved to read and all her household and personal processions were in perfect condition and very well organized. She took great pride in continued support and contributions to the many local organizations of her community. Paulette was a very loving person who was loved my many.
She is survived by her husband, Harland Wood of Moravia, N.Y. whom she married on December 18, 1958; two daughters Carol (Raymond) Wanner, Seneca Falls, N.Y., Diana Goff, Melbourne, Florida; three grandchildren Christopher and Mandi Forsythe, Nicole Wanner; her great-grandchildren Avery, Connor, Tegan, Grace, and Kensley.
In addition to her parents, Paulette was predeceased by one son, Michael Dore'; one sister, Mimi Dore'; and one brother, Jack Dore'.
Please consider leaving a condolence or lighting a candle in memory of Paulette at: doranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 3 to May 5, 2019