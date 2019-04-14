Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline C. Kennedy. View Sign

Pauline C. Kennedy, age 87, of Penn Yan, N.Y. passed away unexpectedly on Thursday (April 11, 2019) at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan.



Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday (April 18, 2019) at the Townsend Wood Funeral Chapel, 201 E. Elm St., Penn Yan, NY 14527. A funeral celebrating her life will follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Italy Hill Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pauline's memory to the Humane Society of Yates County, PO Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527.



Pauline was born on April 19, 1931 in San Francisco, Calif., the daughter of the late, Jennie (Hahn) and Peter Freiermuth. Pauline lived a full life, loving all, had a very giving and charitable heart. She had a very strong faith and belief in God. Pauline had a desire for all to know God in a personal relationship.



Pauline is survived by her sons Ronald Kennedy Jr. of Penn Yan and Christopher Kennedy of Dundee; her daughters Sandra (Dale) Eckhardt of Arizona, Doreen Kennedy and Patricia (Mike) Iseley, both of California; her beloved 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Pauline was predeceased by her husband, Ronald C. Kennedy on August 31st, 2010.



