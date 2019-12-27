|
CLIFTON SPRINGS/HOPEWELL – Mrs. Pauline E. Christiansen, age 90, died on Tuesday (December 24) at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street, Phelps.
Funeral services will he held at 11 a.m. on Monday (December 30) at the Clifton Springs United Methodist Church, 1 E. Main Street Clifton Springs. Rev. Brian Fellows will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Canandaigua.
