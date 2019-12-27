Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Services
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
(315) 548-4241
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Clifton Springs United Methodist Church
1 E. Main Street
Clifton Springs, NY
View Map
Mrs. Pauline E. Christiansen

Mrs. Pauline E. Christiansen Obituary
CLIFTON SPRINGS/HOPEWELL – Mrs. Pauline E. Christiansen, age 90, died on Tuesday (December 24) at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street, Phelps.

Funeral services will he held at 11 a.m. on Monday (December 30) at the Clifton Springs United Methodist Church, 1 E. Main Street Clifton Springs. Rev. Brian Fellows will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Canandaigua.

Please visit Cheneyfuneralhome.com for Mrs. Christiansen's life tribute.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019
