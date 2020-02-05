|
GENEVA – Mrs. Pauline F. Cemoni, 83, died peacefully on Tuesday (February 4, 2020) in Geneva General Hospital.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday (February 8) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva.
Funeral Services will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home and a Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. in St. Francis de Sales Church.
Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum.
Pauline was born in Geneva and was the daughter of the late Vincent and Florence Breese Beebe. She worked for many years for Garden Galleries. She was a lifelong member of St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church.
Pauline will be greatly missed by her husband, Joseph Cemoni, of 65 years; her children Donna Cemoni, Michael (Tammy) Cemoni, and Tina (William) Czaplak; her grandchildren Carl (Kacyenne) Barber, Vincent Barber, Angelo, Nicholaus, Joseph Cemoni, Melissa Chisman, William and Jennifer Czaplak; great-grandchildren Nicole and Jada Cemoni; her siblings Audrey Arlington, Nelson (Paula) Principio and Charles Principio.
She was predeceased by her birth parents Vincent and Florence Beebe; her parents Albert and Mary Principio; her brothers Elmer, Vincent and Charles Beebe; and brothers, Ronald and Larry Principio; and son-in-law, Carl Barber Sr.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020