Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-2224
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:30 PM
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Cemoni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline F. Cemoni

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline F. Cemoni Obituary
GENEVA – Mrs. Pauline F. Cemoni, 83, died peacefully on Tuesday (February 4, 2020) in Geneva General Hospital.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday (February 8) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva.

Funeral Services will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home and a Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. in St. Francis de Sales Church.

Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum.

Pauline was born in Geneva and was the daughter of the late Vincent and Florence Breese Beebe. She worked for many years for Garden Galleries. She was a lifelong member of St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church.

Pauline will be greatly missed by her husband, Joseph Cemoni, of 65 years; her children Donna Cemoni, Michael (Tammy) Cemoni, and Tina (William) Czaplak; her grandchildren Carl (Kacyenne) Barber, Vincent Barber, Angelo, Nicholaus, Joseph Cemoni, Melissa Chisman, William and Jennifer Czaplak; great-grandchildren Nicole and Jada Cemoni; her siblings Audrey Arlington, Nelson (Paula) Principio and Charles Principio.

She was predeceased by her birth parents Vincent and Florence Beebe; her parents Albert and Mary Principio; her brothers Elmer, Vincent and Charles Beebe; and brothers, Ronald and Larry Principio; and son-in-law, Carl Barber Sr.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit

www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -