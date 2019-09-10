|
|
PENN YAN – Pearl M. Allison, 81, of Penn Yan, N.Y. passed away on Sunday (September 8, 2019) surrounded by family.
Friends may call at 1 p.m. on Thursday (September 12) at Weldon Funeral Home and a memorial service will immediately follow at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers friends may make donations to Keuka Comfort Care Home at 35 Route 54 East Lake Road Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Pearl was born on August 19, 1938 in Penn Yan, N.Y. She was a waitress and Home Health Aid. She enjoyed playing Skip-Bo, doing puzzles and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her siblings Dorothy (Joseph) Lochner, Dora (Alfred) Pulver, Carvey (Jug) Corbitt; children David (Suzanne) Allison, Theresa Allison, Michael (JoAnn) Allison, Kenneth Allison Jr., Brian Allison; daughter-in-law, Donna Allison; grandchildren David Allison, Sarah (Michael) VanSickle, Tanner Allison, Kenneth (Laura Williammee) Kuehl, Christopher McAndrew, Shane (Stefanie) Allison, Rebecca Allison, Brooke (Jason) Shoff, Lindsay Race, Patricia (John) Ostrander, Melinda Allison, Keith Allison Jr., Derek Allison, Amanda Compton, Jordan Allison, Jacob Allison, Britnie (Gregory) Ward, Elizabeth Allison; 28 great-grandchildren; and many nieces; nephews; and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Kenneth G. Allison Sr.; her son, Keith L. Allison Sr.; parents Willis and Janett Covert Corbitt; sisters Cora (Charles) Swarts and Wannetta (Bill) Best; brother, Clarence (Butch) Corbitt.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019