Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
2583 East Main Street
Gorham, NY 14461
(585) 526-6500
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Unity Church of God in Christ,
162 N. Main St
Geneva, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Unity Church of God in Christ
162 N. Main St
Geneva, NY
View Map
Pearl M. Cain


1930 - 2019
Pearl M. Cain Obituary
POTTER – Pearl M. Cain, age 89, Sunrise on March 12, 1930 to Sunset on November 25, 2019.

Friends may callat 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday (December 6th) at the Unity Church of God in Christ, 162 N. Main St., Geneva. A Funeral Service will follow at 12 Noon at the church. Rev. Dr. Vincent Tolbert, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Rushville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Unity Church of God in Christ.

Pearl loved cooking, knitting, puzzles, reading and spending time with her family.

Pearl is survived by her five children Shirley James, Dorothy Bell, B.J. (Liz) Watson, Loyce (Freddie J.) Daniels and Robert (Paulette) Cain; two daughters-in-law Shirley Wiggins and Carolyn Watson; 31 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; as well as several great-great-grandchildren.

Pearl was the daughter of the late William and Charlotte Lewis Gibbs; and the widow of Robert Cain. She was also predeceased by three sons Herbert Wiggins, Gabriel Wiggins and Joseph Watson.

Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Cain family.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
