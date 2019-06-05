HAVELOCK N.C.–Peggy Genievieve Derr-McLaughlin, 79, passed away on Saturday (June 1). Peggy was a Member of Annunciation Catholic Church.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (June 8) at Annunciation Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to Hospice at 214 Main Street Pollocksville, N.C. 28573.
Peggy is survived by her daughters Brenda (Michael) Baker of Havelock, Melanie (Nicholas) Klem of Clayton, N.C.; sons Randy (Robin) Derr of Marion, S.C., Allen Derr of Dresden, N.Y., Doug Derr of Lyons, N.Y.; sisters Maryann Richardson of Topeka, Kan., Judy Rainey of Topeka Kan., Cecilia Craig of Topeka, Kan., Carol Fruits of Topeka, Kan., Joann Dreher of Topeka, Kan.; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great- great-grandchild; and several nieces; and nephews.
Preceding in death were her parents Peter Andes and Amelia Turk; her husband, Gary Mclaughlin; and her brother, Charles Andes.
Arrangements made by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations in Havelock.
Online condolences may be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 5 to June 7, 2019