FREDERICKSBURG, VA/WATERLOO - Penny Mitchell, 54, passed away unexpectedly Monday (February 24, 2020).
Friends and family are invited to call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday (February 28) at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street.
Her Funeral mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday (February 29) at St. Mary's Church, 25 Center Street, Waterloo. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Penny's family request memorial contributions be directed to Tide Water Trail Animal Hospital in Fredericksburg, Beverly Animal Shelter in Waterloo or a charity of ones choice.
Penny was born on March 9, 1965 in Waterloo the daughter of Kenneth E. and Lydia P. (Schweitz) Weber. She was a 1979 graduate of St. Mary's School and a 1983 graduate of DeSales High School.Penny moved to Fredericksburg in 1996 with her husband Allan. There she worked as a sales representative for Roper Brothers Lumber, Smith Brothers Enterprises, Jim Carpenter Company, Culpeper Wood Preservers and Alside/Revere Supple Company.
Penny will be remembered by her smile and her heart of gold. No matter what was going on in her life, bad or good, she always had a smile on her face and would help anyone in need. When she was able to come back to New York she made it a point to stop and visit with all her family and friends.
Penny is survived by her husband of 23 years, Allan M. Mitchell; her sons Samuel and Adam; her dogs Lacey and Lilly; her cats Mama Kitty and Harley; her sisters Christine (Donald) Taylor and Julie (Steve) Thompson; her brothers Steven (Margaret Dorn) Schweitz, Kenneth (Deborah) Jr., and Scott Weber; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2020