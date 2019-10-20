|
DUNDEE – Pete Leslie Alan Richardson, age 20, of Dundee, N.Y., died unexpectedly on Sunday (October 13, 2019) at Schuyler Hospital, in Montour Falls, N.Y.
Honoring the family's wishes there will be no prior calling hours.
A Celebration of Pete's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday (October 26) with a reception immediately following at the Winners Circle Event Center, the former Dundee Presbyterian Church, 31 Main St., Dundee, NY 14837.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully and graciously asks that memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Baird Funeral Home 36 Water St. Dundee, NY 14837.
Pete was born April 26, 1999 in Geneva, N.Y., the son of Jamie J. Richardson Sr. and the former Angela E. Kerrick Brown. Pete graduated from Dundee Central School in 2017. A lifelong local resident, Pete will be remembered by all who knew him and cared or helped him throughout his life. He will be remembered for his loved of life, animals, and his birds. He loved messing with anything electric and anything with a steering wheel.
He is loved and will be forever missed by his father, Jamie J. Richardson Sr., with whom he made his home; his mother, Angela E. (Michael) Brown of Winston Salem, N.C.; six siblings Tryna R. Richardson of Winston Salem, N.C., Tracey L. (Paul) Darcy of Rock Stream, N.Y., Nicole L. (Steve Paulhamus) Richardson of Lindley, N.Y., Jamie J. Richardson II and Aaron D. (Brooke) Richardson both of Dundee and Vanessa R. Pompeo of Geneva, N.Y.; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by a niece, J. C. Lynne Darcy, in 2014.
Arrangements by the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee; online condolences can be sent by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019