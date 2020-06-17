GENEVA - Peter A. Davis born January 3, 1969 in Geneva, N.Y., went peacefully to be with our Lord on June 11, 2020 in Ovid, N.Y.There will be a graveside burial at 1 p.m. on June 27 in Oaklawn Cemetary County Road 6 Phelps, N.Y.In lieu of flowers, the family requests a monetary or food donation to support Pete's efforts at the First Baptist Church of Interlaken, 8414 North Main Street Interlaken, N.Y.Peter was a 1988 graduate of Geneva High School. He was dedicated to children through his love for coaching Geneva Little League Baseball. He had a passion for cooking and was a longtime cook at Top Dawg Family restaurant in Geneva, N.Y. In his love for cooking and serving the Lord, he was one of the pioneers of a developing food network of a home cooked meal ministry for families in-need. He enjoyed traveling; spent two years living in Maui, Hawaii. He had a love for animals. His dog was always his best friend. Pete gave, unswerving to his Church. In his spare time he enjoyed nature, golfing, fishing, attending DIRT Races, and spending time with his friends and family.Peter is survived by two brothers Randy (Tina Caito) Davis and Rodney (Deb) Davis; two sisters Jennifer (Mark) Claxton and Rhonda (Dennis) Potter; many nieces, nephews; and his beloved dog, Nemo.Peter is predeceased by his mother, Anita Casselman; father, William Casselman; and nephew, Christopher Claxton.