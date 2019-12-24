|
GENEVA – Peter P. Byer, 82, of Owasco Drive, passed away peacefully on Monday (December 23, 2019), his loving granddaughter by his side.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday (December 27, 2019) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva. Funeral Services will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home, The Rev. Thomas P. Mull will officiate.
Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions, in his memory, may be made to the or to the Serven Volunteer Fire Department.
Peter was born in Geneva and resided in Chicago and this area all of his life. He was the son of the late Paul A. and Ruth Earley Byer. He was a graduate of Geneva High School and retired from the American Can Co. Pete was well known for his fishing on Seneca Lake and his hunting abilities.
He was a 55 year member of the Serven Volunteer Fire Department where he served as Assistant Chief. He did volunteer work for Camp Onseowa for the District Rotary Club.
He is survived by his sons Peter M. (Mary Hess) Byer of Geneva, Patrick Byer of Waterloo, Arnold Bates of Waterloo; his daughters Paula (William) Herman of Waterloo, Patricia (Albert) Moran of Ky., Pamela (James ) Elsbree of Ontario, N.Y., Penny Byer of Geneva, Paulette (Jeffery) Chamberlain of Tenn. and Holley Bates of Fla.; Twenty-four grandchildren Audra, Matthew, Andrea, Emily, Paul, Jessica, Samantha, Charlie, Donald, Jason, Brooke, Erica, Ryan, Christopher, Alexx, Adam, Erin, Jeffrey, Seth, Destiny, Codie, Cierra, Bradley, and Aaron; many great-grandchildren; his goddaughter, Barbara Jean Bates; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his dog, Molly.
He was predeceased by his wife, Audrey.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019