SENECA FALLS – Peter E. "Pete" Wormuth, 82 of Gravel Road, passed away on Sunday (April 7, 2019) at Pathway Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.



Family and friends may attend Pete's Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday (April 13) at Trinity Episcopal Church, Seneca Falls, N.Y. with Father J. Brad Benson, Rector & Reverend Leah Ntuala, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Seneca Falls, officiating. Burial will be in Springbrook Cemetery, Seneca Falls, at the convenience of the family. There will be no prior calling hours.



If desired, contributions may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 27 Fall St., Seneca Falls, NY 13148 or Pathway Home, 1529 Mound Rd., Seneca Falls, NY 13148



A Seneca Falls native, Pete graduated from Mynderse Academy where he participated in football & excelled in track, winning the Finger Lakes Championship in the 100 yard dash as well as the 220 yard sprint. Pete also was an excellent student, graduating with honors. After graduating, Pete attended Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., playing football & joining the Delta Upsilon Fraternity. He graduated from Hamilton in 1958 and was drafted into the U.S.



In retirement Pete was involved in many organizations including, 13 years on the Seneca Falls School Board, the United Way Board, the Seneca County Community Service Board, the Seneca County Substance Abuse Coalition, The Town of Seneca Falls Zoning Board of Appeals, the Mynderse Academy Athletic Hall of Fame Selection Committee, FLACRA, Council of Alcoholism & Addictions and as a volunteer at the House of Concern. He also delivered Meals on Wheels with the Red Cross, worked with the Literacy Volunteers, & the .



He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol (Vergamini) Wormuth, Seneca Falls, N.Y., one daughter, Suzanne (Michael) Burke, Lewiston, N.Y.; two sons Scott (Sheryl Avery) Wormuth, Rochester, N.Y., Jeffrey (Laura) Wormuth, Franklin, Mass.; two grandchildren Ethan & Molly Burke; two brothers David (Carol) Wormuth, Rochester, N.Y., Arthur (Debbie) Wormuth, Whitesboro, N.Y.; niece, Bernadette, & cousins Julia & Virginia.



He is predeceased by his parents Warren & Barbara (Lloyd) Wormuth.



Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, NY.



