TRUMANSBURG – Peter Michael Zabawsky of Trumansburg passed away at Strong Memorial Hospital on July 19, 2020 at the age of 67, not due to the COVID-19 virus.
Family will be present to receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday (July 25) at the Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. Everyone is required to wear a mask.
The family asks those who would like to make a donation in Peter's memory to kindly consider the Trumansburg Golf Course, 23 Halsey Street, Trumansburg, NY 14886, where they hope to place a bench in Pete's memory.
Pete was born in a Model T on the way to the hospital on December 21, 1952, a son of the late Wassil "Pat" and Lois (Bixby) Zabawsky. He graduated from Moravia High School and attended Cornell University earning his Bachelor's Degree. For over 30's year Pete worked at Ithaca College, retiring as a database administrator.
Pete was active in the community serving as a past President of the School Board, past Rotary Club member, reffing girls basketball and softball for over 30 years, and was a member of the Lunchbox Basketball team. An avid golfer, he belonged to the Trumansburg Golf Course, earning the elusive hole-in-one on #12. Pete was affectionately referred to as "Pyro Pete" always being asked to build the biggest bonfires at gatherings. He had an outstanding trivia knowledge, loved to travel, was a poker enthusiast, and enjoyed playing bridge and gardening.
Most of all, Pete was a loving father and grandfather that didn't have to be, but chose to be. He got the most joy out of watching and coaching his own boys and watching and supporting his grandsons at their various sporting and school events. Pete loved life and was a fighter until the end.
Pete is survived by his wife, Gail Zabawsky; two sons Scott (Tanya) and Chad (Leigh) Grove; five grandsons Colby, Bryce, Lucas, Aidan, and Pete's namesake, Peter Grove; siblings Nicholas (Linda) Zabawsky, James (Maria) Zabawsky, Ann (Michael) Ward, and Robin (Ed) Grant; and many nieces and nephews.
For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com