R.A. Patrick Funeral Home - Clifton Springs
26 West Main street
Clifton Springs, NY 14432
(315)462-2221
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
R.A. Patrick Funeral Home - Clifton Springs
26 West Main street
Clifton Springs, NY 14432
1978 - 2019
Peter Smith Obituary
CLIFTON SPRINGS – Peter Smith, age 41, passed away unexpectedly on December 31, 2019 in Texas.

Friends are invited to calling hours from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday (January 11, 2020) at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 West Main St., Clifton Springs.

Peter was born June 28, 1978 in Clifton Springs. He worked for Leonard's Express, Farmington, as a truck driver. Previously Peter worked as a Horseman and Valet at Fingerlakes Racetrack. He enjoyed deer hunting, motorcycles and the outdoors in general. Peter was upbeat and friendly, he was always a good time to be around. He loved spending time with family and friends, especially his stepchildren and nephews.

Peter will be sadly missed by his mother, Joan Smith; stepfather, Michael Miller; grandmother, Elizabeth Combs; stepchildren Savanah, Alic and Nikki Thesing; brother, Justin (Nora) Miller; nephews Anthony and Jackson Miller; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Peter is predeceased by his grandfather, Richard Combs.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020
