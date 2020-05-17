Peter W. Stockman Jr.
1942 - 2020
GENEVA - Peter W. Stockman, Jr., 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (May 13, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital.

In Honoring Peter's wishes, there will be no calling hours.

A service and burial will be at the family's convenience.

Contributions may be made to Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman Street, Rochester, NY 14620 in Peter's memory.

Peter was born on November 20, 1942, in Newark, N.Y. and was the son of the late Bertha (VanHanegem) and Peter W. Stockman, Sr. He was a Vietnam Veteran as an MP with special clearance, marched with Martin Luther King and served his country in the United States Army. Peter retired from Garlocks after 32 years and was an antique dealer. He was a motorcycle and car enthusiast, building cars and racing them. Peter had a brilliant mind.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Stockman of Geneva; children Renay (Gregg) Stone of Batavia, Hank Stockman of Ontario, and Molly (Dennis) Andrews of Webster; step-daughter, Mary (Scott) Watson of Munson, Mass.; brother, Keith Stockman of Syracuse; sister, Audrey (Monte) Dozier of Virginia; grandchildren Andrew, Ethan, and Tia Stone and Scotty Watson; great-granddaughter, Scarlet Stone; beloved dogs Bo and Cooper; and his cat, Sylvester; special friends Cameron and Tina Felice and Rick Raker.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
